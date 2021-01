1 / 8

Popular Indian cricketers with their beloved daughters

Daughters are the purest souls. They always manage to bring a smile on their father’s face. Daughters share a great bond with their fathers. In most of the Indian family, fathers’ treat their daughters as the princess. However, not only the commoners, celebrity dads to share a special bond with their daughters. Recently, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma became proud parents of a daughter. Virat took to his Instagram handle to share his excitement with his fans, he wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start the new chapter of our lives." The cricketer’s excitement is indeed real as the relationship between a father and daughter is one of the purest relationships on the planet. Be it Dhoni and Ziva, Sachin and Sara, the popular moments of Indian cricketers with their daughters have always managed to give us some major father-daughter goals. Here we have listed a few names of the popular Indian cricketers and their daughters. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Instagram