Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Sachin Tendulkar
/
Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the cricket legend that prove he is a great father

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the cricket legend that prove he is a great father

Sachin Tendulkar’s adorable pictures with his children prove that he is a great father to his children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. Read ahead to take a look.
1970 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Sachin Tendulkar’s pictures with Sara and Arjun Tendulkar

    Sachin Tendulkar’s pictures with Sara and Arjun Tendulkar

    Sachin Tendulkar, born on April 24, 1973, is a former Indian cricketer, who is considered as a living legend. He was also one of the best batsmen in the world during his tenure. He has had a great career in cricket and has received a lot of appreciation for his love and passion for the sport. Sachin Tendulkar is married to Anjali Tendulkar and they have been giving major relationship goals for many years now. The two met each other for the first time at the Mumbai International Airport, where both of them fell in love at first sight. Then, the two met again at a common friend’s house and got to know each other better. After being in a relationship for several years, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and doctor Anjali Tendulkar tied the knot on May 24, 1995. The couple are proud parents of two children, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar, born on October 12, 1997 and September 24, 1999, respectively. Today, as Sachin Tendulkar turns a year older, here are pictures of the living legend that prove he shares a great relationship with his children. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Candid clicks

    Candid clicks

    Sachin Tendulkar gets clicked candidly with son Arjun Tendulkar as they enjoy the winter nights.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Proud father

    Proud father

    Sachin posed with Sara Tendulkar as he attended her graduation ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Festive vibes

    Festive vibes

    The couple and their son celebrating festival by donning beautiful ethnic outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Children’s day wishes

    Children’s day wishes

    The cricketer shares a throwback picture of him holding his little kids in order to wish them on Children’s Day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Each other’s support

    Each other’s support

    The Tendulkars arrived for an event together to support each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Father’s Day wishes

    Father’s Day wishes

    Sara Tendulkar shares a childhood memory of herself with Sachin Tendulkar to wish him on Father’s Day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Beautiful scenery

    Beautiful scenery

    Sachin shares an old picture of him with little Sara and Arjun as they enjoy a boat ride.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    “#Throwbackthurday”

    “#Throwbackthurday”

    Sachin Tendulkar shares a delightful picture of him holding baby Sara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

close