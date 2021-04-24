Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the cricket legend that prove he is a great father

1 / 9

Sachin Tendulkar’s pictures with Sara and Arjun Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, born on April 24, 1973, is a former Indian cricketer, who is considered as a living legend. He was also one of the best batsmen in the world during his tenure. He has had a great career in cricket and has received a lot of appreciation for his love and passion for the sport. Sachin Tendulkar is married to Anjali Tendulkar and they have been giving major relationship goals for many years now. The two met each other for the first time at the Mumbai International Airport, where both of them fell in love at first sight. Then, the two met again at a common friend’s house and got to know each other better. After being in a relationship for several years, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and doctor Anjali Tendulkar tied the knot on May 24, 1995. The couple are proud parents of two children, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar, born on October 12, 1997 and September 24, 1999, respectively. Today, as Sachin Tendulkar turns a year older, here are pictures of the living legend that prove he shares a great relationship with his children. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani