Schitt’s Creek cast pictures

Schitt’s Creek was a very popular television series, created by the father-son duo, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who also play the lead characters and share the same relationship on-screen. The series consists of 80 episodes having six seasons in total. The show has won many accolades, including two ACTRA Awards and 18 Canadian Screen Awards. For the portrayal of people belonging from the LGBTQ community, the series has also been acknowledged as the Outstanding Comedy Series by GLAAD Media Awards. At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Schitt’s Creek set a record by sweeping all the seven major comedy awards in a single season, beating the record of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel set in 2018. The plot of the series revolves around the Rose family who lose all their wealth and are now forced to live life without money in a small motel with each other. The lead cast of Schitt’s Creek includes Eugene Levy, Cathenrine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire and Dan Levy who not only share an amazing chemistry on-screen but also share a great bond in real-life. Here are pictures of the cast of Schitt’s Creek that will prove that they share a very close bond with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Dan Levy Instagram