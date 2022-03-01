SAG Awards 2022: 6 memorable snaps from the ceremony

1 / 7

Screen Actors Guild Awards

SAG Awards 2022 saw some of the best moments ever to be captured on screen, from Will Smith's big win to Squid Game becoming the first-ever Korean show or for that matter the first-ever foreign-language show to bag awards on the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The award ceremony was held on February 28 and created history as many first-timers won accolades for their performances. Ariana DeBose became the first Latina woman to win the award and also the first-ever queer woman of colour to be recognized by the actor's guild. Next up, was Troy Kotsur's turn to make history as he became the first deaf actor to have won the honour at SAG awards. Kotsur came on top among some heavy competition as he was up against big names in the industry like Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won big at the ceremony as both the actors took home the prestigious best actor and actress awards. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of the best-clicked snaps from the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Photo Credit : Getty Images