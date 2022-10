Sai Dharam Tej poses with his friends at the Diwali party

India is celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali on October 24. This festival marks the victory of good over evil and aims to wipe away the negativity from people's lives. As millions of people across the globe are celebrating this festival with joy and enthusiasm, so are South celebs. On Sunday, actor and comedian Harsha hosted a Diwali bash in Hyderabad and many celebs attended. From Sai Dharam Tej, Sundeep Kishan, directors Raj and DK and more came together to celebrate the festival.