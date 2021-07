1 / 6

South Indian actors flaunting their no-makeup look

South Indian movie industry is at par with the Bollywood industry. The movies being made in the South Indian industry have been winning the hearts of millions of people from all around the world. The celebrities in this industry have been successfully creating a huge fanbase for themselves too, as the audience have been loving their on-screen performances and want to know more about their new favourites. Fans and followers are often spotted looking forward to the way their favourite South Indian celebrity talks, walks or presents themselves to the world. But, during the pandemic, these celebrities were spotted getting candid with the world through their social media handles, starting new trends to keep their fans happy with the content they share. Along with coming up with new things to constantly keep a smile on the faces of their fans, South Indian celebrities have also many-a-times been spotted flaunting their beauty while opting for the no-makeup look, inspiring fans. Here are pictures of South Indian actors who have been sharing their “no-makeup looks”, urging fans to go natural. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram