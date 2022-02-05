5 lesser known facts about Sai Pallavi

1 / 5

Unknown facts about South beauty

One of the most natural-looking and talented actresses in the South is Sai Pallavi. She stole the hearts of audiences with her debut in Telugu with Fidaa in 2017. Later, she did a couple of films in Telugu in 2018 and is known for her roles in Fidaa, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Maari 2 and others. She came back with blockbuster performances in 2021 with Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy and was admired a lot by the audience.

Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram