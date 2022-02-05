5 lesser known facts about Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi facts

    Unknown facts about South beauty

    One of the most natural-looking and talented actresses in the South is Sai Pallavi. She stole the hearts of audiences with her debut in Telugu with Fidaa in 2017. Later, she did a couple of films in Telugu in 2018 and is known for her roles in Fidaa, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Maari 2 and others. She came back with blockbuster performances in 2021 with Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy and was admired a lot by the audience.

    Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram

    Sai Pallavi hometown

    Small town girl

    Sai Pallavi is the first person from her town Kotagiri to act in the films. Kotagiri is a part of Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu.

    Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram

    Sai Pallavi a doctor by profession

    Other profession than acting

    Sai Pallavi was actually a doctor by profession besides being an actor today. She likes to be a cardiologist.

    Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram

    Shruti Haasan's small roles

    Love for acting

    Sai Pallavi did a couple of small roles in the films Kasthuri Maan and Dhaam Dhoom before making her debut as a lead actress in the film Premam.

    Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram

    Sai Pallavi favourite dancing herione

    Dancing diva

    Sai Pallavi is a huge fan of the dance moves of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

    Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram