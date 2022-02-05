5 lesser known facts about Sai Pallavi

One of the most natural-looking and talented actresses in the South is Sai Pallavi. She stole the hearts of audiences with her debut in Telugu with Fidaa in 2017. Later, she did a couple of films in Telugu in 2018 and is known for her roles in Fidaa, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Maari 2 and others. She came back with blockbuster performances in 2021 with Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy and was admired a lot by the audience.
Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi is the first person from her town Kotagiri to act in the films. Kotagiri is a part of Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu.
Sai Pallavi was actually a doctor by profession besides being an actor today. She likes to be a cardiologist.
Sai Pallavi did a couple of small roles in the films Kasthuri Maan and Dhaam Dhoom before making her debut as a lead actress in the film Premam.
Sai Pallavi is a huge fan of the dance moves of Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.