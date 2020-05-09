Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: The Love Story actress' family photos are all things love; Check out

1 / 10

Sai Pallavi Birthday Special

Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses down South. The beautiful actress who has managed to grab attention with her remarkable performances in films turns a year older today. Yes, you read that right! The actress is celebrating her 28th birthday today. Sai Pallavi has proved her mettle as an actress by working in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. Some of her hit films include Fidaa, Athiran, Fidaa, Kali, Premam, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, and more. Up next, she will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in a film titled, Love Story. The same has been creating a lot of buzz for various reasons. One being Sai Pallavi's sizzling chemistry with Naga Chaitanya. Fans of the stars can't wait for the film to release. Well, over the years, she has successfully won everyone's hearts with her gripping performances, down-to-earth personality, and versatility. Despite hailing from a non-filmy background, she has managed to earn success on her own terms. She has a strong fan base. Many who follow the actress might know that she's also a brilliant dancer. Before making her acting debut, Sai Pallavi was a part of Telugu Season 4's dance reality show Dhee. That's not all! Sai is also a doctor by education. The actress completed her MBBS (Medical Degree) from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia. She is beauty with brains. She is also one celebrity who prefers to act in films without or with minimal makeup. In an interview with Times of India, Sai Pallavi revealed the reason behind going makeup-free for her roles in movies and said that the director of Premam, Alphonse Puthren encouraged her to go makeup free and the same built her confidence to go natural on-screen. The actress is an inspiration. And on the occasion of her birthday, we take a look at her family photos. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram