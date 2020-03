1 / 6

Sai Pallavi's gorgeous saree looks

Sai Pallavi is amongst the most versatile and talented actress down south. She primarily acts in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films. The actress made her debut a few years back in the Malayalam film titled Premam. The actress is known for her sense of simplicity and modest nature which has won a million hearts. She enjoys a fan following of over a million on social media and keeps posting some of her most amazing pictures. From her candid to sans makeup looks and vacation pictures, she never fails to treat her fans with her beautiful snaps. The actress will be soon seen in her upcoming romantic drama titled Love Story alongside Naga Chaitanya which is slated to release on 2nd April, 2020. She is also very stylish and never disappoints with her impeccable fashion sense. Check out her saree looks which define simplicity and elegance.

Photo Credit : Instagram