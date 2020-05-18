Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Sai Pallavi
/
Love Story's actor Sai Pallavi is here to drive away your Monday blues with her pleasant smile; See Photos

Love Story's actor Sai Pallavi is here to drive away your Monday blues with her pleasant smile; See Photos

Known as one of the best actresses in the South film industry, Sai Pallavi's movies prove that she is here to rule and today we have these stunning photos of the actress flaunting her smile. Have a look.
31349 reads Mumbai Updated: May 18, 2020 07:31 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these pictures of the actress flaunting her smile

    Check out these pictures of the actress flaunting her smile

    Sai Pallavi is one of the most successful, famous and loved actresses in the South film industry. Sai has successfully created a name for herself in the industry with her hard work and talent. The lovely actress who enjoys following a huge fan base has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. Some of the films of the actress include Premam, Fidaa, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Kali, Diya, Athiran and others. The phenomenal actress who is also a doctor has her own rules in the industry and has won the audience's hearts on the big screen with her no-makeup avatar. Her breakthrough Telugu debut, Fidaa was another benchmark in her career. The movie featured Varun Tej as the male lead. On the work front, the Maari 2 actress will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's onscreen chemistry. Today we have these stunning photos of the South actress. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Soaking in the sun

    Soaking in the sun

    Sai captioned this picture as Photosynthesis and we love her humour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    When you cant control your happiness

    When you cant control your happiness

    Sai poses with a cute puppy as she pets it and gets snapped in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    When the breeze hits your face

    When the breeze hits your face

    Sai flaunts her smile as she enjoys the chilly weather.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Touristing with the best

    Touristing with the best

    We love how she charms us with her natural charisma on and off screen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    The best moments

    The best moments

    Non stop banter of fun with the loved ones.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Isn't she just gorgeous?

    Isn't she just gorgeous?

    She looks just perfect in every frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    In a Desi avatar

    In a Desi avatar

    Sai looks like a dream in this purple saree as she candidly gets captured in a frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Kissing the sun with this vacay look

    Kissing the sun with this vacay look

    Sai donnes her stunning natural self in this sun kissed picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Her surreal pretty face

    Her surreal pretty face

    Isn't it hard to take eyes off this South diva?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    What she calls love

    What she calls love

    Sai with her sweet little niece as she holds her close to herself. Isn't this a priceless picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Anushka Sharma: Paatal Lok producer\'s saree looks are here to inspire you for your next ethnic wear; See PICS
Anushka Sharma: Paatal Lok producer's saree looks are here to inspire you for your next ethnic wear; See PICS
Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s love for holidaying in the mountains REVEALED in these photos; Check them out
Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for holidaying in the mountains REVEALED in these photos; Check them out
Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: From pretty pink to classic white; Check out these stylish kurtas of the star
Shivangi Joshi Birthday Special: From pretty pink to classic white; Check out these stylish kurtas of the star
Ranbir Kapoor\'s photos with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni redefine their sibling bond, Check them out
Ranbir Kapoor's photos with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni redefine their sibling bond, Check them out
Hansika Motwani: South star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos
Hansika Motwani: South star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor to Virat Kohli: When celebs indulged in social media PDA with partners & made buzz
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor to Virat Kohli: When celebs indulged in social media PDA with partners & made buzz

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement