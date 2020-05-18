Love Story's actor Sai Pallavi is here to drive away your Monday blues with her pleasant smile; See Photos

1 / 11

Check out these pictures of the actress flaunting her smile

Sai Pallavi is one of the most successful, famous and loved actresses in the South film industry. Sai has successfully created a name for herself in the industry with her hard work and talent. The lovely actress who enjoys following a huge fan base has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. Some of the films of the actress include Premam, Fidaa, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Kali, Diya, Athiran and others. The phenomenal actress who is also a doctor has her own rules in the industry and has won the audience's hearts on the big screen with her no-makeup avatar. Her breakthrough Telugu debut, Fidaa was another benchmark in her career. The movie featured Varun Tej as the male lead. On the work front, the Maari 2 actress will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's onscreen chemistry. Today we have these stunning photos of the South actress. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram