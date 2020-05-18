/
Love Story's actor Sai Pallavi is here to drive away your Monday blues with her pleasant smile; See Photos
Known as one of the best actresses in the South film industry, Sai Pallavi's movies prove that she is here to rule and today we have these stunning photos of the actress flaunting her smile. Have a look.
Updated: May 18, 2020 07:31 pm
Check out these pictures of the actress flaunting her smile
Sai Pallavi is one of the most successful, famous and loved actresses in the South film industry. Sai has successfully created a name for herself in the industry with her hard work and talent. The lovely actress who enjoys following a huge fan base has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. Some of the films of the actress include Premam, Fidaa, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Kali, Diya, Athiran and others. The phenomenal actress who is also a doctor has her own rules in the industry and has won the audience's hearts on the big screen with her no-makeup avatar. Her breakthrough Telugu debut, Fidaa was another benchmark in her career. The movie featured Varun Tej as the male lead. On the work front, the Maari 2 actress will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's onscreen chemistry. Today we have these stunning photos of the South actress. Check them out.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Soaking in the sun
Sai captioned this picture as Photosynthesis and we love her humour.
Photo Credit : Instagram
When you cant control your happiness
Sai poses with a cute puppy as she pets it and gets snapped in this picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
When the breeze hits your face
Sai flaunts her smile as she enjoys the chilly weather.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Touristing with the best
We love how she charms us with her natural charisma on and off screen.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The best moments
Non stop banter of fun with the loved ones.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Isn't she just gorgeous?
She looks just perfect in every frame.
Photo Credit : Instagram
In a Desi avatar
Sai looks like a dream in this purple saree as she candidly gets captured in a frame.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kissing the sun with this vacay look
Sai donnes her stunning natural self in this sun kissed picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Her surreal pretty face
Isn't it hard to take eyes off this South diva?
Photo Credit : Instagram
What she calls love
Sai with her sweet little niece as she holds her close to herself. Isn't this a priceless picture?
Photo Credit : Instagram
