PHOTOS: 5 Best saree looks of Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi saree looks

From being a dancer and also reaching the finals of Dhee Ultimate Dance Show in 2009, Sai Pallavi has come a long way to make her mark in all the South Indian film industries. She made a huge impact in her debut Malayalam movie Premam(2015) in which she played the role of Malar which resonated with audiences across the country. There has been no looking back for Sai Pallavi since then as she continues to rule across all the South Indian film industries. Sai Pallavi's fashion never goes out of style and always manages to discover the best balance between elegance and charm. Be it an award show or a festival, her sartorial choices have always made us fall in love with her. Having said that, sarees hold a special place for the diva. Here's a look at all the times Sai Pallavi made heads turn with her glamorous saree looks.

Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram