PHOTOS: 5 times Sai Pallavi aced her look as a Bengali girl for Shyam Singha Roy

1 / 6

Sai Pallavi carry the Bengali look with extreme poise

Sai Pallavi has won numerous hearts over time with her unique earthy charm. The Shyam Singha Roy star always manages to impress the fans with her simplicity and allure. The latest look that the actress tried on was also a major hit. This was Sai Pallavi’s traditional Bengali look for her recent release Shyam Singha Roy, alongside Nani. The star looked extremely convincing as the Bengali girl next door and mesmerised everyone with her screen presence and acting prowess. The period romantic drama was released on 24 December 2021 and won many accolades with off-the-charts performance at the box office. Celebrities and critics gave a special mention to both the leads, Sai Pallavi and Nani for their outstanding performances. The star also treated the fans with several sneaks peeks from her new ensemble on social media and it was highly appreciated, to say the least. Let us take a look at some photos of Sai Pallavi from her latest outing.

Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram