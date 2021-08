1 / 5

Nature lover

Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. From being a dancer in 2009, Sai Pallavi has come a long way to make her mark in all the South Indian film industries. She made a huge impact in her debut Malayalam movie Premam(2015) in which she played the role of Malar and resonated with audiences with no-makeup beauty. There has been no looking back for Sai Pallavi since then as she continues to rule the hearts with her bright smile, minimalistic style and no makeup looks. Sai Pallavi is one such actress in the film industry, who is an avid nature lover. If one looks at Sai Pallavi’s Instagram feed, all you can is a natural beauty, pictures with beautiful landscapes, lush greenery, mountains, rainy sceneries and foggy morning sky. Let's take a look of beautiful Sai Pallavi photos amid nature and mountains.

Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram