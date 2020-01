1 / 6

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is one of the most celebrated artists in the South Film Industry. The actress had made headlines for rejecting a Rs 2 crores fairness cream endorsement deal. The actress has created a niche for herself with movies like Athiran and NGK. In one of her interviews, she said “What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice.” The actress has also made appearances in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu language films often flaunt her natural skin. In one of her hit films Premam, the actress preferred not to use any makeup for her role. She is one of the few actresses who prefer acting in films without or with minimal makeup. In another interview with TOI, she had revealed that the director of Premam, Alphonse Puthren encouraged her to go makeup-free which eventually helped her build confidence to go natural on-screen. Sai who is active on social media is often seen sharing pictures of herself wherein she is seen sans makeup. There are other reasons as well why is considered to be quite different among other celebs in the industry.

Photo Credit : Instagram