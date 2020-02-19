Sai Pallavi: From rejecting 2 crore fairness product deal to being a doctor, GRIPPING facts of the South star

1 / 8

Interesting things to know about Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses down South. She has earned a name for herself in the industry. The southern beauty is currently in the news due to her upcoming film Love Story. She will be seen sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in the same. Love Story is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Given the first look and teaser of the film, Pallavi and Chay's chemistry look promising and has also won hearts. Speaking of Sai Pallavi, she has proved her mettle as an actress by working in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. Some of her films include Athiran, Fidaa, Kali, Premam, Padi Padi Leche Manasu and more. Over the years, she has won hearts with her gripping performances, down-to-earth personality and versatility. The actress has a strong fan base all over in the South. As she continues to impress and win hearts, here's a look at some of her unknown and interesting facts.

Photo Credit : Instagram