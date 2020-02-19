Home
Sai Pallavi: From rejecting 2 crore fairness product deal to being a doctor, GRIPPING facts of the South star

Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses down South. She has earned a name for herself in the industry. As she continues to impress and win hearts, here's a look at some of her interesting facts.
    Interesting things to know about Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses down South. She has earned a name for herself in the industry. The southern beauty is currently in the news due to her upcoming film Love Story. She will be seen sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in the same. Love Story is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Given the first look and teaser of the film, Pallavi and Chay's chemistry look promising and has also won hearts. Speaking of Sai Pallavi, she has proved her mettle as an actress by working in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. Some of her films include Athiran, Fidaa, Kali, Premam, Padi Padi Leche Manasu and more. Over the years, she has won hearts with her gripping performances, down-to-earth personality and versatility. The actress has a strong fan base all over in the South. As she continues to impress and win hearts, here's a look at some of her unknown and interesting facts.

    Dance reality show

    Before making her acting debut, Sai was a part of Telugu Season 4's dance reality show Dhee.

    Family

    Sai is close to her sister Pooja Kannan. The actress shares a close bond with her parents. As per reports, Sai's mother earlier had objections about her participation in the dance reality show. She was worried that Sai's studies would be disturbed. However, things worked out for better.

    Her acting debut and films

    Sai made her acting debut in Malayalam film Premam wherein she essayed the role of Malar. Her performance in the same won millions of hearts. Later, she as cast alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Kali. She made her Telugu debut in a romantic drama film Fidaa. She played the role of Bhanumati in the same. Sai made her Tamil debut with Vijay's directorial film Diya in 2018.

    Doctor by education

    The stunning actress is a doctor by education. She completed her MBBS (Medical Degree) from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia.

    Rejected 2 crore fairness cream

    Sai made headlines when she rejected Rs 2 crore fairness cream endorsement deal. In an interview with Behindwoods, she was quoted as saying, "What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice."

    Goes makeup free in films

    Sai prefers to act in films without or with minimal makeup. In an interview with TOI, Sai revealed the reason behind going makeup-free for her roles in movies. She had revealed that the director of Premam, Alphonse Puthren encouraged her to go makeup free and the same built her confidence to go natural on-screen.

    Forbes 30 list

    Recently, Sai featured in Forbes India 30 Under 30 list. She is the only South actress to achieve this incredible feat.

