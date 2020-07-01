/
/
/
From Sai Pallavi to Samantha Akkineni: Here's what South stars pursued before becoming actors
From Sai Pallavi to Samantha Akkineni: Here's what South stars pursued before becoming actors
Sai Pallavi has charmed us with her acting skills in her movies. But did you know she is also a Doctor? Today take a look at what your favourite South actress pursued before becoming an actress.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4778 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 1, 2020 10:54 am
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8