From Sai Pallavi to Samantha Akkineni: Here's what South stars pursued before becoming actors

Your favourite South actors and what they pursued post school

Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses of the South film industry for not one but many reasons. From looking out for herself as an actor and making a mark on the industry with her impeccable acting on screen, the actress is unbeatable at the box office. The lovely actress who enjoys following a huge fan base has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. Some of the films of the actress include Premam, Fidaa, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Kali, Diya, Athiran and others. The phenomenal actress made headlines when she rejected an offer from a fairness cream and rejected the offer. Also her unique on screen persona with her no-makeup avatar is one of a kind. Her breakthrough Telugu debut, Fidaa was another benchmark in her career. The movie featured Varun Tej as the male lead. On the work front, the Maari 2 actress will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is one of the much-awaited films of the year. are eagerly Both the fans of Chay and Sai are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's onscreen chemistry. The release date of the same has not being announced yet due to the ongoing crisis due to Coronavirus. Apart from her acting skills, Did you know that the actress is also a doctor? Yes! Sai completed her medical degree from the prestigious Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia in 2016. Today, have a look at what your favourite south star pursued before becoming actors.

Photo Credit : Instagram