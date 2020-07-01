Advertisement
From Sai Pallavi to Samantha Akkineni: Here's what South stars pursued before becoming actors

Sai Pallavi has charmed us with her acting skills in her movies. But did you know she is also a Doctor? Today take a look at what your favourite South actress pursued before becoming an actress.
  • 1 / 8
    Your favourite South actors and what they pursued post school

    Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses of the South film industry for not one but many reasons. From looking out for herself as an actor and making a mark on the industry with her impeccable acting on screen, the actress is unbeatable at the box office. The lovely actress who enjoys following a huge fan base has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. Some of the films of the actress include Premam, Fidaa, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Kali, Diya, Athiran and others. The phenomenal actress made headlines when she rejected an offer from a fairness cream and rejected the offer. Also her unique on screen persona with her no-makeup avatar is one of a kind. Her breakthrough Telugu debut, Fidaa was another benchmark in her career. The movie featured Varun Tej as the male lead. On the work front, the Maari 2 actress will be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, it is one of the much-awaited films of the year. are eagerly Both the fans of Chay and Sai are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's onscreen chemistry. The release date of the same has not being announced yet due to the ongoing crisis due to Coronavirus. Apart from her acting skills, Did you know that the actress is also a doctor? Yes! Sai completed her medical degree from the prestigious Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia in 2016. Today, have a look at what your favourite south star pursued before becoming actors.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty did her Bachelor of Computer Applications at the Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 8
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal pursued her graduation in mass media, with specialization in marketing and advertising, from Kishinchand Chellaram College

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul completed her Honors' Degree in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College from New Delhi

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde did her Masters of Commerce course from M. M. K. College in Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni completed her commerce degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna did her B.A. English (Hons.) from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Taapsee Pannu

    After completing her graduation in Computer Science Engineering from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi, the actress even worked as a software engineer before pursuing acting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

