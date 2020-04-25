Sai Pallavi's 8 Instagram photos will leave her fans enthralled with her natural beauty; Check it out

1 / 8

Sai Pallavi's BEST Instagram photos

Sai Pallavi is one popular and most-loved actress down South. With hard work and talent, Sai has successfully achieved a mark for herself in the industry. The beautiful actress who enjoys a huge fan following has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. Some of the actress' films include Premam, Fidaa, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Kali, Diya, Athiran, and more. The actress is one celebrity who wows everyone with her performances on-screen. The actress was currently in the news after she sent an emotional mail to Sillu Karupatti director Halitha Shameem post watching the film. The actress revealed she watched the film with her parents and also sent best wishes to her. Fans of the actress have been missing her on social media. Three days ago, Sai took to her Instagram and shared a series of snaps to wish her sister a happy birthday. As we wait for the actress to upload more pictures on Instagram, here are some throwback Instagram pics of the actress that will make you fall in love with her even more. Check out!

