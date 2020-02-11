Sai Pallavi's CANDID photos will lit up your day; Check it out

1 / 8

Sai Pallavi's candid pics are unmissable

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actresses of the South Indian film industry. With hard work and pure talent, Sai has achieved a mark for herself in the industry. The actress has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films and proved her mettle as an actress. Recently, the beautiful actress was featured in Forbes India 30 Under 30 list. The same created buzz on social media for obvious reasons. Other than featuring on Forbes list, Sai made headlines when she rejected Rs 2 crore fairness cream endorsement deal. In an interview with Behindwoods, Sai was quoted as saying, "What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice." Sai is one of those actresses who prefer to act in films without or with minimal makeup. In an interview with TOI, Sai revealed the reason behind going makeup-free for her roles in movies. She had revealed that the director of Premam, Alphonse Puthren encouraged her to go makeup free and the same built her confidence to go natural on-screen. Sai who is active on social media keeps sharing pictures of herself wherein she is seen sans makeup. The actress is also praised by her fans and followers for flaunting her natural skin. As she continues to shine brighter, check out the actress' candid photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram