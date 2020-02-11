Home
Sai Pallavi's CANDID photos will lit up your day; Check it out

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actresses of the South Indian film industry. Sai who is active on social media keeps sharing pictures of herself wherein she is seen sans makeup. Today, check out the actress' candid photos.
    Sai Pallavi's candid pics are unmissable

    Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actresses of the South Indian film industry. With hard work and pure talent, Sai has achieved a mark for herself in the industry. The actress has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films and proved her mettle as an actress. Recently, the beautiful actress was featured in Forbes India 30 Under 30 list. The same created buzz on social media for obvious reasons. Other than featuring on Forbes list, Sai made headlines when she rejected Rs 2 crore fairness cream endorsement deal. In an interview with Behindwoods, Sai was quoted as saying, "What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice." Sai is one of those actresses who prefer to act in films without or with minimal makeup. In an interview with TOI, Sai revealed the reason behind going makeup-free for her roles in movies. She had revealed that the director of Premam, Alphonse Puthren encouraged her to go makeup free and the same built her confidence to go natural on-screen. Sai who is active on social media keeps sharing pictures of herself wherein she is seen sans makeup. The actress is also praised by her fans and followers for flaunting her natural skin. As she continues to shine brighter, check out the actress' candid photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beautiful as always

    The actress will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect

    This candid snap is just beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Silhouette

    We can't take our eyes off this photo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stunner

    The actress is one hell of a stunner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Wind blowing through her hair

    How mesmerising is this pic of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sibling goals

    We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fun times

    Sai shares an amazing bond with her sister.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

