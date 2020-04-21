/
/
/
Sai Pallavi's childhood photos are an absolute treat to her fans; Check out
Sai Pallavi's childhood photos are an absolute treat to her fans; Check out
Sai Pallavi is touted as one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the South film industry. She stands out for her choices and simplicity. Check out her childhood photos which will leave you in awe.
Written By
Ekta Varma
4344 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 21, 2020 02:25 pm
1 / 5
Sai Pallavi's CHILDHOOD photos
Sai Pallavi is amongst the most versatile and talented actress in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films! She is known for her outspoken nature and for taking a stand for herself. The diva has got beautiful eyes and leaves her fans in all praises by giving brilliant performances one after another in an unpredictable manner. The actress is known for her sense of simplicity and modest nature which has won a million hearts. She enjoys a fan following of over a million on social media and keeps posting some of her most amazing pictures. From her candid to sans makeup looks and vacation pictures, she never fails to treat her fans with her beautiful snaps. Apart from her on-screen persona, she is also an extremely happy-go-lucky person in real life and shares a great camaraderie with her sister Pooja Kannan. Sai loves to travel and her feed is full of amazing travel vacay photos. She was also the most adorable munchkin in childhood. Check out her childhood photos which will leave you in awe.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 5
Mom's darling
Sai captioned this pic as, "I love you ma."
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 5
Beyond adorable
As we said earlier, this adorable snap will leave you in awe.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 5
With sister Pooja
The sisters share a great camaraderie and always prove why having a sister is the best thing in the world.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 5
Pulling off a saree with ease ever since
The actress always pulls off a saree like a pro!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment