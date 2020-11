Sai Pallavi's PHOTOS flaunting her heartwarming smile will brighten up your dull Tuesday

1 / 10

Sai Pallavi's million dollar smile

Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses of the South Indian film industry. The gorgeous actress first came into public attention for her role as Malar in the Malayalam film Premam. She was later seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Kali. She has been a part of many films and won many hearts with her stellar performances in films. The actress has been creating buzz lately for many reasons. The peppy song 'Rowdy Baby' from Sai Pallavi and Dhanush starrer Maari 2 has now achieved 1 billion views on YouTube. Yes, you read it right. It has become the first South Indian song to receive a billion views. Taking to Twitter, Sai thanked her fans and wrote, "Thank you all for owing Rowdy baby. 1 Billion love and counting." Also, on Diwali, the makers of the upcoming Telugu romantic drama 'Love Story' released a new post featuring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya. The duo's chemistry looks convincing and fans are eagerly looking forward to the film. On the personal side, as we know, Sai enjoys a great fan following. She is also an active social media user. The beautiful actress keeps her fans updated about her life. As she continues to win hearts, take a look at the actress' pictures flaunting her million dollar smile.

Photo Credit : Sai Pallavi Instagram