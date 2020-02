1 / 6

Sai Pallavi's unmissable pics with her mother

Sai Pallavi is one of the bankable actresses of Tollywood. She first grabbed attention with her stunning performance in Malayalam film Premam which was a blockbuster success. She was then cast alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Kali. She made her Telugu debut in a romantic film called Fidaa, co-starring Varun Tej. Since then, she has been unstoppable. Apart from her acting, Sai is loved for her confidence and is also considered to be an inspiration. She is also often praised by her fans for confidently flaunting her natural skin. The actress has certainly won the hearts of millions. All her social media posts are an absolute treat to the eyes. She shares her stunning photos on Instagram including her family photos. Sai is very close to her mother. Going by her social media posts, one can clearly say she's a mommy's girl. In case you've missed out on any do not worry as we've got you covered.

Photo Credit : Instagram