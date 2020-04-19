Home
Sai Pallavi's vacation photos speak volumes about the travel enthusiast in her; Check it out

Sai Pallavi is a bigtime travel freak and her feed approves of it. She often takes holidays with her all-time travel buddy and sister Pooja Kannan. Check out her vacay photos which will make you crave for a vacation.
4923 reads Mumbai Updated: April 19, 2020 01:00 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Sai Pallavi's vacation photos

    Sai Pallavi is amongst the most versatile and talented actress in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films! She is known for her outspoken nature and for taking a stand for herself. The diva has got beautiful eyes and leaves her fans in all praises by giving brilliant performances one after another in an unpredictable manner. From her candid to sans makeup looks and vacation pictures, she never fails to treat her fans with her beautiful snaps. She is also very stylish and never disappoints with her impeccable fashion sense. Sai who is active on social media is often seen sharing pictures of herself wherein she is seen sans makeup. In another interview with TOI, she had revealed that the director of Premam, Alphonse Puthren encouraged her to go makeup-free which eventually helped her build confidence to go natural on-screen. The actress is also a travel freak and often takes holidays with her sister. Her vacation pictures are truly way too beautiful and define holiday goals. Check it out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Somewhere in Spain

    This is indeed a picture perfect.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Candid snap

    Could this picture be any better?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Throwback

    Major throwback to Sai's Dubai Desert Safari vacay.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Beauty personified

    Sai is truly the epitome of beauty and this picture is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Keeping the love in a photograph

    Sai strikes a pose with her sister Pooja!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

