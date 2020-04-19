Sai Pallavi's vacation photos speak volumes about the travel enthusiast in her; Check it out

1 / 6

Sai Pallavi's vacation photos

Sai Pallavi is amongst the most versatile and talented actress in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films! She is known for her outspoken nature and for taking a stand for herself. The diva has got beautiful eyes and leaves her fans in all praises by giving brilliant performances one after another in an unpredictable manner. From her candid to sans makeup looks and vacation pictures, she never fails to treat her fans with her beautiful snaps. She is also very stylish and never disappoints with her impeccable fashion sense. Sai who is active on social media is often seen sharing pictures of herself wherein she is seen sans makeup. In another interview with TOI, she had revealed that the director of Premam, Alphonse Puthren encouraged her to go makeup-free which eventually helped her build confidence to go natural on-screen. The actress is also a travel freak and often takes holidays with her sister. Her vacation pictures are truly way too beautiful and define holiday goals. Check it out!

Photo Credit : Instagram