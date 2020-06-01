/
Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi and Kajal Aggarwal; Here's when South stars were caught having CANDID moments
Right from Shruti Haasan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi and more, South stars often share their selfies and behind-the-scenes or photos from photoshoots, but rarely any candid clicks. On that note, check out their best rare and unseen candid photos.
Published: June 1, 2020
South stars candid photos
Right from Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, and more, south actress' social media posts are a perfect treat to the eyes. The actresses are very active on social media and are keeping their fans updated about what are they up to during quarantine. Some are reading books, whereas some are spending time cooking and learning new skills. Going by Samantha Akkineni's social media, she shared several throwback photos of herself including no makeup and her snaps with pet dog Hash. When it comes to Tamannaah Bhatia, she also shared several throwback snaps of herself. The actress also treated her fans with beautiful candid photos. Right from Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi, and more, South stars' often share their selfies and behind-the-scenes or photos from photoshoots, but rarely any candid clicks. However, whenever they do, it is a perfect treat for their fans. On that note, take a look at some candid photos of your favourite South actresses.
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni is one bankable stars down South. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her mesmerising photos and videos on Instagram. Here's a throwback candid snap of the actress with her pet dog Hash.
Hansika Motwani
Hansika's snap will make you say, "Happy girls are the prettiest."
Rashmika Mandanna
Right from sharing selfies to candids, Rashmika's social media posts are a perfect treat to all her fans.
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh is one of the most-loved actresses down South. Here's a beautiful candid snap of the National award winner!
Shruti Haasan
Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is a travel freak. Shruti often shares her photos from exotic locations. Here's a candid snap of the actress that is too cute to handle!
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi's candid photo will definitely make you fall in love with her.
Kajal Aggarwal
Here's a rare candid moment between Kajal and her sister!
Nayanthara
Nayanthara's beau and director Vignesh Shivan keeps sharing his ladylove's gorgeous photos. Here's a candid snap shared by Vignesh!
Raashi Khanna
All the foodies out there will relate to this candid click of Raashi!
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah recently shared this snap and captioned it as, "Mummy ke haath ka paratha - pure bliss #breakfastfood #breakfastheaven #breakfastofchampions."
