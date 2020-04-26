/
/
/
Vijay Sethupathi to Sai Pallavi: 6 times South Indian actors aced unconventional roles with their performance
Vijay Sethupathi to Sai Pallavi: 6 times South Indian actors aced unconventional roles with their performance
An actor is often widely recognized and known for his choice of unconventional roles. Today we have for you a list of actors who pulled off their unique choices with brilliant performances.
Written By
Ekta Varma
8688 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 26, 2020 12:00 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment