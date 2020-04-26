X
Vijay Sethupathi to Sai Pallavi: 6 times South Indian actors aced unconventional roles with their performance

An actor is often widely recognized and known for his choice of unconventional roles. Today we have for you a list of actors who pulled off their unique choices with brilliant performances.
8688 reads Mumbai Updated: April 26, 2020 12:00 pm
    Unconventional roles pulled off by actors with ease

    When it comes to hard work and dedication, actors make sure to give their best to make the scene better and impactful. A lot of celebs also face injuries while shooting for action sequences but that doesn’t let their spirit fade off. It is not as easy as it seems for them. Sometimes the injuries suffered are minimal, while it is very intense at times and requires advanced professional treatment. However, the blood and sweat gone into making the film usually translate on-screen with some brilliant movies. Being an actor is not a cakewalk. From endless shooting hours, constant media attention, challenging roles to maintaining an ideal public image, a lot goes into the making of a star. Actors often get stereotyped in a certain genre and take up challenging unique roles to break that image. The same goes for every industry and these roles remain etched in the hearts of the audiences. Today we have a list of actors from down south who won over the audiences with their spectacular performances in unconventional roles.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Vijay Sethupathi in Super Deluxe

    Vijay in Super Deluxe was unapologetic about getting a gender change surgery done but also feels bad that no one sees the world the way he sees it; unless, of course, he meets his son. This role was an exemplary one!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Sai Pallavi in Premam

    In Premam, Sai Pallavi plays the role of a teacher who falls in love with her student. That was quite unconventional and Sai indeed delivered a fantastic performance!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Kamal Haasan in Avvai Shanmugi

    Be it Avvai Shanmugi or Dasavatharam, the actor has never shied away from experimenting with his roles at all. And these are just a few examples. The actor boasts a lot more films where he has played a challenging role in terms of experimenting with his looks.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Amala Paul in Aadai

    The actress played a rape victim in Aadai. She pulled off the role with supreme grace and confidence. Interestingly, Amala was going to quit the industry before this role came by. Talking about the same she said at an event, “I was telling my manager that I wanted to quit the industry because the synopsis I was receiving from filmmakers all felt like a lie."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Suriya in Perazhagan

    As an actor who has carved a niche for himself in the industry, playing the role of a crippled man who suffers from Polio is no joke at all. Be it falling in love or the low self-worth because of the crippled body or humour, Suriya played the role to perfection.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Nivin Pauly in Moothon

    Sai Pallavi's Premam co-star Nivin makes sure he leaves his audience speechless whenever he is on-screen. The actor played a homosexual role in his film Moothon and completely justified it.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

