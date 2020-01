1 / 6

Sun-kissed beauty

Saiee Manjrekar recently made her debut with the Salman Khan - Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3. Salman Khan and Saiee's chemistry in the film received a positive response from the audience. The actress received critical acclaim and definitely looks like one of the most promising debutants this year. Speaking of her meeting with Salman, the actress said, “I thought I would be intimidated because he is such a huge star and he has that aura about him. But when you meet him personally, he is the sweetest persons and you can be yourself when he is around......". Saiee is also very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some really amazing pictures of herself. She loves clicking selfies. Let us check out some of her best selfies here.

Photo Credit : Instagram