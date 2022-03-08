5 Bollywood celebrities who have royal blood

    Celebs who come from a royal family

    Bollywood celebs' lifestyle is usually associated with royalty. Be it their luxurious houses, fancy cars, or extravagant parties, they actually live like royals but some actually belong to royal families. We are all aware of Saif Ali Khan and his Pataudi lineage but several other celebs also belong to royal families. Here's a look at Bollywood celebrities who have royal blood.

    Saif Ali Khan

    Actor Saif Ali Khan is the 10th Nawab of Pataudi after his father, Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Siddiqui Pataudi. His paternal grandmother Sajida Sultan was also the Begum of Bhopal.

    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi Rao Hydari is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari and the grand niece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, who was once the governor of Assam.

    Kiran Rao

    Screenwriter, director, and film producer Kiran Rao also comes from a royal family. Kiran's grandfather was the King of Wanaparthy. This royal family has its origin and roots in the Telangana state of India. Notably, she is the first cousin of actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

    Manisha Koirala

    Only a few are aware of Manisha Koirala's upbringing. The actress was born in a royal family of Nepal and her father served as Environment Minister in Nepal.

    Bhagyashree

    Suman from Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya contrary to her role in the movie enjoys a luxurious life from birth. The actress was born in a royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra and her father is the current king of Sangli.

