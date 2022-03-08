5 Bollywood celebrities who have royal blood

1 / 6

Celebs who come from a royal family

Bollywood celebs' lifestyle is usually associated with royalty. Be it their luxurious houses, fancy cars, or extravagant parties, they actually live like royals but some actually belong to royal families. We are all aware of Saif Ali Khan and his Pataudi lineage but several other celebs also belong to royal families. Here's a look at Bollywood celebrities who have royal blood.

Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram