Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh: Couples who remain cordial after divorce

Bollywood has given the world many love stories, on-screen and even in real-life. The fairytale stories of how Bollywood celebrities fell in love and tied the knot, promising to spend their lives together has often left fans awestruck. But, it is not important that every love story has a happy ending as some Bollywood celebrity couples mutually decide to get divorced. Even though, the love between the two might fade away but the respect and understanding that they have for each other always remains the same. Here are Bollywood celebrity couples who have remained cordial with each other and are still a part of each other’s family after getting divorced. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao separated from each other after completing 15 years but have revealed that they will always be a part of each other’s family and their respect for each other remains intact.
Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan have always been in a very friendly relationship ever since their divorce and were even living together during the lockdown to stay close to their two boys.
Farhan and Adhuna got divorced after 16 years of being married to each other, but have always excelled in co-parenting their two daughters and have remained cordial with each other.
Even though, Malaika and Arbaaz are not together, they are often spotted spending time with each other’s family and even come together when their son needs them.
Saif and Amrita mutually decided to get divorced as they felt that this would be the better decision for them but have always come together for their babies, and co-parent their kids, inculcating the right values.