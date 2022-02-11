Bollywood celebs who have spent time behind bars

Bollywood celebs are often treated as icons and from youngsters to old ones everyone follows them because of their heroic image on the big screen. However, sometimes life doesn't go as per our mood and these idols lose control and calm in real life. Over the years, several actors have been arrested and have been imprisoned. These offences have ranged from alcohol or drug charges to even more serious crimes. Whatever their crimes maybe, all the actors on this list have been released. They have worked hard to become a better person and they thank their time behind the bars for what they are today. Here are five B-town celebs who went to jail.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
The actor was sentenced to five years of jail in 1998 during the shooting of his movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. He spent 18 days in Jail from 1998 to 2007 in connection with the blackbuck killing case. He was also sentenced to two years of jail in connection with a hit and fun case in 2002.
Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram
Found guilty in the year 1993, Sanjay was sentenced to 6 years of jail; however, it was reduced to five years by the Supreme Court in 2013. The actor was released eight months early in February 2016 on account of his good behaviour.
Photo Credit : Sanjay Dutt Instagram
John is popular for his love for bikes but many do not know that he was jailed for 15 days in 2006. He lost control while riding his bike and injured two people. As per the reports, the actor served a jail term of 15 days and also paid a penalty.
Photo Credit : John Abraham's Instagram
Fardeen Khan won the Filmfare Best Debut Award in 1998 for the movie Prem Aggan. However, while trying to keep up his success, he was found supplying drugs and was later arrested for the same.
Saif once punched a businessman at Mumbai's Taj Hotel after which the man was admitted to the hospital while the actor reportedly spent some time in lockup.