Hum Tum to Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukerji's movies that'll make you go Ta Ra Rum Pum

1 / 4

Hum Tum

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood. Although both of them have not shared the screen space together since a long time now, but their upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 has created a lot of hype as the hit Jodi of Saif and Rani is making a comeback. But before you watch them in Bunty Aur Babli 2, we are going to list down the movies in which Saif and Rani's Jodi have impressed us. Hum Tum was one of their best films. It was a unique love story of a couple over the ages. This film gave rise to a cartoon couple that became too popular amongst the masses. Be it the songs or their sizzling chemistry, everything proved to be a hit.

Photo Credit : YouTube