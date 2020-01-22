Home
/
Photos
/
Saif Ali Khan
/
Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is one cool dad as he poses with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim & Taimur Ali Khan

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is one cool dad as he poses with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim & Taimur Ali Khan

Check out these fun pictures of Saif Ali Khan with his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan which speak a lot about their fun relationship.
1231 reads Mumbai Updated: January 22, 2020 12:27 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Saif Ali Khan and his cool dad vibes explained in THESE photos

    Saif Ali Khan and his cool dad vibes explained in THESE photos

    Saif Ali Khan is back with a boom. His upcoming movie, Jawaani Jaaneman is based on the reunion of a father and daughter after many years. The movie will also mark the debut of Alaya F who is veteran actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter and actress Pooja Bedi's daughter. The first song of the movie, Gallan Kardi is already a chartbuster. The second song OLE OLE 2.0 is out now and we are sure it's going to be the party anthem of 2020. Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of Alaya F's father in the movie. The fun banter between Alaya, Saif and Tabu have left fans impatient for the release of the movie. Saif Ali Khan who is known to be his own children's favourite given his fun and jolly nature is often spotted with his youngest son and internet's favourite Taimur Ali Khan at various playdates and events. Today, let's have a look at Saif Ali Khan's fun moments with his children.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Catching up for a game of tennis

    Catching up for a game of tennis

    The actor catches up with actress Sara Ali Khan and we love the colour coordination of the two.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Saif clearly knows how to pacify TimTim with candy

    Saif clearly knows how to pacify Tim Tim with candy

    Saif Ali Khan and our cute bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan making their famous airport appearances.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    We like our selfies Pataudi style

    We like our selfies Pataudi style

    We are absolutely crushing over the fabulous genes in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Catching up for fun and gossip

    Catching up for fun and gossip

    A throwback picture of the Pataudis chilling at Columbia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Favourite piggy back rides with Abba

    Favourite piggy back rides with Abba

    We love that smile from our beloved Taimur.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    When Abba and Taimur both love chasing waves

    When Abba and Taimur both love chasing waves

    We love this candid picture of the nawabs from Cape Town.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Meet the good looking guys of Pataudi family

    Meet the good looking guys of Pataudi family

    The father-son duo is a striking image of each other.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Namrata Shirodkar Birthday Special: 8 Photos that prove she\'s a doting mother to kids Gautam and Sitara
Namrata Shirodkar Birthday Special: 8 Photos that prove she's a doting mother to kids Gautam and Sitara
Vijay Deverakonda: World Famous Lover\'s THESE photos with other celebs reveals his fun side
Vijay Deverakonda: World Famous Lover's THESE photos with other celebs reveals his fun side
World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda\'s love interest from the film Izabelle Leite\'s facts will surprise you
World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda's love interest from the film Izabelle Leite's facts will surprise you
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, check out the UNMISSABLE encounters of B town stars with their fans
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, check out the UNMISSABLE encounters of B town stars with their fans
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan LOST his cool at the contestants of the show for THESE reasons
Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan LOST his cool at the contestants of the show for THESE reasons
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Wondering who kissed Ayushmann Khurrana? 7 facts about Jitendra Kumar
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Wondering who kissed Ayushmann Khurrana? 7 facts about Jitendra Kumar

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement