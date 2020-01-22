Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is one cool dad as he poses with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim & Taimur Ali Khan

1 / 8

Saif Ali Khan and his cool dad vibes explained in THESE photos

Saif Ali Khan is back with a boom. His upcoming movie, Jawaani Jaaneman is based on the reunion of a father and daughter after many years. The movie will also mark the debut of Alaya F who is veteran actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter and actress Pooja Bedi's daughter. The first song of the movie, Gallan Kardi is already a chartbuster. The second song OLE OLE 2.0 is out now and we are sure it's going to be the party anthem of 2020. Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of Alaya F's father in the movie. The fun banter between Alaya, Saif and Tabu have left fans impatient for the release of the movie. Saif Ali Khan who is known to be his own children's favourite given his fun and jolly nature is often spotted with his youngest son and internet's favourite Taimur Ali Khan at various playdates and events. Today, let's have a look at Saif Ali Khan's fun moments with his children.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram