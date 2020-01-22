/
/
/
Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is one cool dad as he poses with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim & Taimur Ali Khan
Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is one cool dad as he poses with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim & Taimur Ali Khan
Check out these fun pictures of Saif Ali Khan with his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan which speak a lot about their fun relationship.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1231 reads
Mumbai
Updated: January 22, 2020 12:27 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Add new comment