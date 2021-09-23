PHOTOS of the Pataudi Palace will transport you to the land of royals

1 / 6

Pictures of the gorgeous Pataudi Palace will leave you stunned

Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, has successfully made a name for himself in the Bollywood industry. He is also the owner of the ancestral, Pataudi Palace, which has been a point of discussion for many years now. The actor’s parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan, themselves were popular personalities in the field of acting and cricket. The second generation of the royals, which include Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are Bollywood celebrities, who live in Mumbai, but are often spotted visiting the palace to spend some quality time with their family at the heavenly palace. Here are pictures of the Pataudi Palace, which will transport you to the land of royals. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla