PHOTOS of the Pataudi Palace will transport you to the land of royals

    Pictures of the gorgeous Pataudi Palace will leave you stunned

    Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, has successfully made a name for himself in the Bollywood industry. He is also the owner of the ancestral, Pataudi Palace, which has been a point of discussion for many years now. The actor’s parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan, themselves were popular personalities in the field of acting and cricket. The second generation of the royals, which include Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are Bollywood celebrities, who live in Mumbai, but are often spotted visiting the palace to spend some quality time with their family at the heavenly palace. Here are pictures of the Pataudi Palace, which will transport you to the land of royals. Read ahead to know more.

    “Mornings in the verandah”

    Soha Ali Khan shares a picture from her “mornings in the verandah”, flaunting the light walls and artistic tiling on the floor.

    View from the outside

    Pataudi Palace looks breathtaking from the outside as the place is decorated with the perfect lighting.

    Picture wall

    Saif Ali Khan gets clicked posing for the camera as he shows-off his picture wall full of black and white pictures of his ancestors.

    Greenery

    The entire Pataudi Palace is surrounded by immense greenery, and it is the best place for family members to rejuvenate.

    Huge lawn

    Saif Ali Khan is clicked taking a stroll in the Pataudi Palace’s huge lawn with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

