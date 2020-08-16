Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan: Adorable photos of the BIRTHDAY BOY resonates tender bond the father has with his kids

On Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, check out his cutest pictures with his three kids--Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur: before a fourth one joins the family.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: August 16, 2020 07:49 pm
  1 / 16
    A look at birthday boy Saif Ali Khan's photos with his munchkins

    A look at birthday boy Saif Ali Khan's photos with his munchkins

    Saif Ali Khan is not only the Nawab of Bollywood but also a doting father to his three kids. The actor is a father to his daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. He also has a child with his wife Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now pregnant with their second child. Earlier this week, Saif and Kareena stirred emotions of the entire nation with the news of Taimur securing the role of a big brother as they are expecting their second child together. Subsequently, many celebs and fans had congratulatory wishes pouring down on the couple but the Hum Tum actor’s sister Soha Ali Khan had the befitting response to the pregnancy news. Cracking a joke at her brother’s expense, Soha posted a picture of Saif with ‘The Quadfather’ written on it. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan who turned 50 today rang in the celebration of his birthday today. His sister-in-law and actress Karisma Kapoor along with daughter Samaira and friend Amrita Arora arrived for an intimate celebration together. Amrita Arora looked stunning in a white coloured shirt and black pants. The gorgeous actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a black outfit. Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira looked stunning in her outfit. Soha Ali Khan along with better-half Kunal Kemmu also joined in to ring in the celebration. Sacred Games star, Saif Ali Khan turned 50 years old today. As he hits the half-century of his life innings, we bring you most adorable pictures of him with his kids.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 16
    Kids learn from their parents

    Kids learn from their parents

    Daddy Saif Ali Khan sets an ideal example for Taimur by teaching him to do his bit for nature.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 16
    Carrying the load

    Carrying the load

    Dads always carry their kids’ load and it is no different for Sara Ali Khan’s abba.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 16
    Got it from my dad

    Got it from my dad

    Undoubtedly, Ibrahim Ali Khan got his charm and chiselled face structure from his father.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 16
    I look at you, you look at me

    I look at you, you look at me

    Baby Tim-Tim looks at dad while he enjoys crisping on his favourite biscuits while Saif looks at him in awe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 16
    Shoulders that support me

    Shoulders that support me

    Ibrahim shares a throwback picture of him resting on Saif's shoulders.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 16
    Daddy's little princess

    Daddy’s little princess

    In the picture, Sara and Saif pose alike with the same coloured apparel.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 16
    Need a haircut?

    Need a haircut?

    Papa Saif Ali Khan turns into a mastered barber for his little one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 16
    Food sharing, only with dad

    Food sharing, only with dad

    Evidently, Sara enjoys sharing her food only with her dad and no one else.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 16
    First sight

    First sight

    Sara wished her dad a very happy birthday posting a series of throwback pictures of them together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  11 / 16
    The Guru

    The Guru

    Sara has learned her acting and posing for the cameras from her dad, it seems.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  12 / 16
    Fun in the rain

    Fun in the rain

    In the picture, the father-daughter duo enjoys the rain in full spirits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  13 / 16
    The dashing trio

    The dashing trio

    Who could say that Saif is a father to three kids? Sara and Ibrahim strike a pose with the Nawab.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  14 / 16
    Monkey love

    Monkey love

    Ibrahim shared the throwback picture of him to wish his dad birthday in the most cutest way.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  15 / 16
    Everyone in one frame

    Everyone in one frame

    A rare moment captured of Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur with Inaaya Khan makes for a wholesome picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  16 / 16
    Got your back always!

    Got your back always!

    Quite metaphorically, Taimur rejoices as he rolls on his dad’s back.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

