Saif Ali Khan: Adorable photos of the BIRTHDAY BOY resonates tender bond the father has with his kids

1 / 16

A look at birthday boy Saif Ali Khan's photos with his munchkins

Saif Ali Khan is not only the Nawab of Bollywood but also a doting father to his three kids. The actor is a father to his daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. He also has a child with his wife Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016. Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now pregnant with their second child. Earlier this week, Saif and Kareena stirred emotions of the entire nation with the news of Taimur securing the role of a big brother as they are expecting their second child together. Subsequently, many celebs and fans had congratulatory wishes pouring down on the couple but the Hum Tum actor’s sister Soha Ali Khan had the befitting response to the pregnancy news. Cracking a joke at her brother’s expense, Soha posted a picture of Saif with ‘The Quadfather’ written on it. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan who turned 50 today rang in the celebration of his birthday today. His sister-in-law and actress Karisma Kapoor along with daughter Samaira and friend Amrita Arora arrived for an intimate celebration together. Amrita Arora looked stunning in a white coloured shirt and black pants. The gorgeous actress Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a black outfit. Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira looked stunning in her outfit. Soha Ali Khan along with better-half Kunal Kemmu also joined in to ring in the celebration. Sacred Games star, Saif Ali Khan turned 50 years old today. As he hits the half-century of his life innings, we bring you most adorable pictures of him with his kids.

Photo Credit : Instagram