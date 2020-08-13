Saif Ali Khan: All the times the actor got candidly clicked with his kids Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan

1 / 8

Candid pictures of Saif Ali Khan with his children

Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they are all set to welcome their second child. On the 12th of August, the duo shared a message, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." Rhea Kapoor who had produced her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, wrote on her Instagram story, "Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor. My lucky charm, Veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of baby Khan No 2?" Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, posted a picture with mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Congratulations Bebo and Saif." The actress reposted Riddhima's wish and wrote: "Thank you sista." Soha Ali Khan shared a meme about her brother Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his fourth child. In her post, Saif is seen sitting on a chair with a serious expression on his face. “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever,” Soha wrote with the picture. Kareena and Saif fell in love on the sets of the movie Tashan. Saif proposed to Kareena twice on their trip to Paris once at a bar and again at the Notre Dame Church. The two got married in a private affair in Mumbai on the 16th of October 2012. The couple welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, who is the internet's favourite star kid. As Saif is all set to become a father for the fourth time, take a look at these photos of the Nawab of Bollywood with his kids.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani