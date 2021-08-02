From Saif Ali Khan to Kunal Kemmu: Bollywood celebrities who proposed to their ‘love’ in foreign countries

1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities who proposed to their partners in foreign countries

Bollywood celebrity weddings have always grabbed the headlines for the well-known personalities tying the knot with each other and also, the gorgeous decoration that happens in these lavish weddings. But, fans often forget that before these “larger-than-life” weddings, comes the grand proposal that takes people's breath away, as celebrities have a very elegant way of proposing to the love of their life. Some Bollywood celebrities set the internet on fire as they have everything pre-planned and decide to pop the “big question” up in a foreign country, with lights all around and a pretty view. Here are some of the Bollywood celebrities who proposed to their partners in a foreign country, making their precious moment together, unforgettable and magical. Read ahead to know more about these Bollywood celebrity couples who have been in a happy and solid marriage ever since.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla