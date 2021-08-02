Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Saif Ali Khan
  4. From Saif Ali Khan to Kunal Kemmu: Bollywood celebrities who proposed to their ‘love’ in foreign countries

From Saif Ali Khan to Kunal Kemmu: Bollywood celebrities who proposed to their ‘love’ in foreign countries

Bollywood celebrities often make every event very lavish, including proposing the love of their lives in foreign countries. Read ahead to know more about their proposals.
7878 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Bollywood celebrities who proposed to their partners in foreign countries

    Bollywood celebrities who proposed to their partners in foreign countries

    Bollywood celebrity weddings have always grabbed the headlines for the well-known personalities tying the knot with each other and also, the gorgeous decoration that happens in these lavish weddings. But, fans often forget that before these “larger-than-life” weddings, comes the grand proposal that takes people's breath away, as celebrities have a very elegant way of proposing to the love of their life. Some Bollywood celebrities set the internet on fire as they have everything pre-planned and decide to pop the “big question” up in a foreign country, with lights all around and a pretty view. Here are some of the Bollywood celebrities who proposed to their partners in a foreign country, making their precious moment together, unforgettable and magical. Read ahead to know more about these Bollywood celebrity couples who have been in a happy and solid marriage ever since.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 6
    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan

    Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan proposed to the love of his life and his second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan in during their “casual trip to Paris”. The actor first proposed at a bar and then, when they were at the Notre Dame Church, on the same trip.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    Nick Jonas

    Nick Jonas

    Nick Jonas, husband of the Bollywood celebrity, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, went down on his knees to propose to PeeCee at the Tiffany & Co store in London. The pop star shut down the store so that he could pick the perfect ring for his future wife.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    Anand Ahuja

    Anand Ahuja

    Anand Ahuja is the husband of Bollywood celebrity, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who had first written a long love letter saying that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her, but she “ignored” the letter, as “he didn’t get on one knee”. Then, when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was having a very “cranky day and was being a total brat”, Anand Ahuja went “down on one knee” to propose to her in the middle of a New York street, “without a ring”.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 6
    Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the shooting of their movie, Guru. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were standing on the terrace of their hotel room, where he asked Miss World 1994 to marry him and she instantly said “yes” to Abhishek Bachchan.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Kunal Kemmu

    Kunal Kemmu

    Kunal Kemmu proposed to Soha Ali Khan after years of them being in a relationship. Kunal Kemmu took his friends into confidence in order to get him a ring for Soha Ali Khan and proposed to her when they were in Paris.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla