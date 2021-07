1 / 6

Saif Ali Khan is the best father to his four children

Saif Ali Khan is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. The Nawab of Pataudi has won millions of hearts with his on-screen performances for decades and has now taken over the digital world by playing the lead in web-series. Even though, Saif Ali Khan has a very busy working schedule, he has never failed to fulfil his responsibilities with love and care for his family. The people closest to his heart are his four children, Sara, Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim, who are spotted at every occasion with their father. Sara and Ibrahim have only good things to say about their Abba and Taimur is often spotted with their father, proving that they share a very close relationship. Here are pictures of Saif Ali Khan with his children that prove that he is a great father. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla