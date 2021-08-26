From Sanjay Dutt to Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood celebrities who have remarried

Marriage is a holy institution as two people are expected to spend the rest of their lives together. Bollywood celebrities have given the world some beautiful love stories that have turned into taking the vows with each other, leaving fans awestruck. But with the changing times, the industry has also witnessed many failed marriages. These Bollywood celebrities have gone out in the world to find love again and tied the knot again with others, motivating people to never give up on love. Here are the Bollywood celebrities who went ahead who have remarried and are happily living with their second wives. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
After getting divorced from Rhea Pillai, Sanjay Dutt tied the knot with Maanayata Dutt and they are proud parents of two adorable twins.
Dharmendra ended his marriage with Prakash Kaur and converted to Islam in order to marry Hema Malini.
Boney Kapoor, who was first married to late Mona Shourie, tied the knot with late Sridevi and the two were in a happy marriage until the actor passed away.
Sidharth Roy Kapoor has been divorced twice, after which he tied the knot with Bollywood actor, Vidya Balan.
Saif Ali Khan got married to Amrita Singh at a young age and divorced her after a decade of their marriage. Later, he tied the knot with Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan.