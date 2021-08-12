Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Sakshi Tanwar
  4. Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor to Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundra: Television on screen jodis we miss watching

Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor to Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundra: Television on screen jodis we miss watching

The Indian television industry has given us many on-screen jodis who have impressed the audience with their sizzling romance and chemistry. Read ahead to know more.
2462 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Television on-screen jodis that are majorly missed by the audience

    Television on-screen jodis that are majorly missed by the audience

    Television daily soaps are a huge source of entertainment in India. People await the timings to watch their favourite serial every day and follow the storyline without fail. Along with liking the theme music of the television daily soaps, the people also fall in love with the actors playing their favourite characters on-screen. Even though Indian television series might get “old-school” and “overly-dramatic”, it is the performances of the actors and the sizzling chemistry between them that keeps the audience glued to their seats. Indian television daily soaps have given the audience many “jodis” that people have fallen in love with as they give major relationship goals and once the series goes off air, the people start missing watching their favourite pair on-screen. Here are Indian television’s on-screen jodis that fans miss watching perform together. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 2 / 6
    Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover

    Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover

    Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover appeared together in Qubool Hai, making fans believe in fairytale love stories.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 6
    Ankita Lokhande and Late Shushant Singh Rajput

    Ankita Lokhande and Late Shushant Singh Rajput

    Ankita Lokhande and Late Shushant Singh Rajput were cast opposite each other in Pavitra Rishta and their adorable romance on-screen was one of the main reasons for the success of the daily soap.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 6
    Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor

    Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor

    Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor have appeared together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai and are one of the most popular on-screen jodis to date.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 5 / 6
    Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover

    Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover

    Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover, cast opposite each other in Dill Mill Gaye, were major relationship goals, at the moment, and have continued to have a fanbase for their chemistry.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra

    Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra

    Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra appeared together in Kitni Mohabbat Hai, leaving fans drooling over their intense chemistry.

    Photo Credit : YouTube