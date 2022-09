1 / 7

Happy Birthday Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek turns 56! The actress started her journey in acting in Mexico but slowly and steadily she made her way into Hollywood as she soon became a household name in the country. Her portrayal of Frida in the titular film got the actress her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She also earned Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and British Academy Film Award nominations that year. Since then the actress has climbed up the fame ladder in Hollywood. Hayek is also lauded in the industry for her simple yet chic fashion choices. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best looks on the red carpet.

