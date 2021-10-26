4 times Salman Khan & Iulia Vantur's spotting together made headlines; PHOTOS

1 / 4

Salman & Iulia spotted last night at Aayush Sharma birthday bash

There was a time when the rumours about Salman Khan dating Iulia Vantur were rife. Well, neither Salman not Iulia spoke about this but whenever the two were spotted together, the excitement levels of fans used to rise a notch higher. Last night the two were spotted together after a very long time and the moment Bhaijaan and Iulia got down from the car paps went crazy. Although, Iulia did not pose with Salman for the pics and entered straight inside.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani