4 times Salman Khan & Iulia Vantur's spotting together made headlines; PHOTOS

Published on Oct 26, 2021 05:03 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
    Salman & Iulia spotted last night at Aayush Sharma birthday bash

    There was a time when the rumours about Salman Khan dating Iulia Vantur were rife. Well, neither Salman not Iulia spoke about this but whenever the two were spotted together, the excitement levels of fans used to rise a notch higher. Last night the two were spotted together after a very long time and the moment Bhaijaan and Iulia got down from the car paps went crazy. Although, Iulia did not pose with Salman for the pics and entered straight inside.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Salman Khan spotted partying with Iulia

    It was after the success of Salman Khan's film Bharat in 2019 that she was snapped with his family members in the wee hours in Mumbai. His rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur was also with him. Salman and his family members had spent that evening and night partying and having fun together and he had also shared a video on his Instagram page.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Looking at each other at a fitness event

    Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were spotted together at a fitness event and Salman's brither Arbaaz was also present with them. In this particular picture we can see how Salman and Iulia are seeking a glance of each other behind their brother's back.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Salman Iulia in the middle of a serious discussion

    This picture too was clicked a few years back when Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur were spotted together. If you look at the picture you would feel that the rumoured couple were in the middle of a serious discussion.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani