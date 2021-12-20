5 Things about Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan that makes it a big hit

Salman Khan has been delivering back to back blockbusters in the past decade, and all of them have broken the records at the box office. However, amidst all his movies, Bajrangi Bhaijaan holds a special place in fans' hearts. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie was a huge hit when it was released in 2015 and is still recalled as one of the best films that were rolled out in that year. The comedy-drama encompasses all the elements that can attract audiences including emotions, drama, action, and comedy. Here's a look at 5 things about Bajrangi Bhaijaan that made it a big hit.
Photo Credit : Harshaali Malhotra's Instagram
In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan was seen as Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi, a die-hard fan of Bajrangbali. He puts his life at stake to help a stranded girl go back to her home in Pakistan. The actor was seen as a protector of the little girl, who was fearless and Dabangg enough to fight all odds to take her back to her guardians. This meaningful and masala film broke several records and came out to be a super hit.
Photo Credit : Kabir Khan/Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Instagram
Decades after Kashmir was brought back in the limelight through the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film showcases the heavenly beauty of Kashmir in full glory. The movie was beautifully shot around the local bylanes and snow-clad mountains of Kashmir.
Highlighting the plight of Indians who want to travel across the border for a purpose, Bajrangi Bhaijaan depicts the journey of Salman's character from India to Pakistan. Facing several hardships from seeking official permission to applying for a visa, Salman's character embarks on a selfless mission to help the girl to reach back home. Bajrangi's innocence as the common man makes the movie worth a watch.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Another actress besides ravishing Kareena Kapoor was Harshaali Malhotra. Portraying the role of a mute girl in the movie, Harshaali won everyone's heart with her innocence. What makes it interesting is how she conveys everything to people without speaking, inadvertently bringing forward the issue of thousands of those like her.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character of Chand Nawab, a Pakistani reporter was also an important character in the movie after Munni and Bajrangi. Before Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman had worked with Nawazuddin in Kick and that's why he knew that no one else could play the role better than him.