5 Times Salman Khan's cute moments with niece Ayat and nephew Ahil took over the internet

Salman Khan is too attached to his family and especially to his siblings and their kids. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma is the sweetheart of the Khan family and so are her kids Ayat Sharma and Ahil Sharma. The Dabangg 3 actor is frequently seen spending time with his niece and nephew and often pours immense love on them. Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma are the apples of Salman Khan's eyes and there exists a zillion moments indicating how much they are loved by the actor. Here are 5 adorable photos of Ayat and Ahil with their 'mamu' which will surely make you gush.
Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram
In the picture, the actor is spotted carrying little munchkins, niece Ayat and nephew Ahil in his arms. Nirvaan is clicked glaring at Ahil and Ayat like an elder brother.
Arpita Khan Sharma's daughter Ayat's birthday coincides with Salman Khan's birthday. It was on 27th December 2019 that the little Ayat was born. Here is another such adorable picture of Salman Khan with his niece Ayat that is overloaded with cuteness.
Photo Credit : Arpita Khan Sharma's Instagram
Salman just adores his nephew Ahil and his love for him is no secret. In the picture, we can see the bond 'Mama and Bhanja' share as Ahil is seen pinching his uncle Salman's cheek.
Actor Salman Khan is in complete awe of his little sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her kids and the bond shared between them is so pure. This adorable picture of Salman Khan, Ahil Sharma, and Arpita Khan Sharma will certainly melt your heart.
There is no doubt that Arpita Khan Sharma's son Ahil has the entire Khan family wrapped around his little fingers. It is almost impossible at how adorable he looks nestled in Salman Khan's arms in this priceless picture.