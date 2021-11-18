5 Times Salman Khan's cute moments with niece Ayat and nephew Ahil took over the internet

1 / 6

Salman Khan's cute moments with Ahil and Ayat

Salman Khan is too attached to his family and especially to his siblings and their kids. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma is the sweetheart of the Khan family and so are her kids Ayat Sharma and Ahil Sharma. The Dabangg 3 actor is frequently seen spending time with his niece and nephew and often pours immense love on them. Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma are the apples of Salman Khan's eyes and there exists a zillion moments indicating how much they are loved by the actor. Here are 5 adorable photos of Ayat and Ahil with their 'mamu' which will surely make you gush.

Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram