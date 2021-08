1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities who are hosts of television reality series

Bollywood celebrities sure create magic on-screen with their performances and are often spotted making movies that go ahead to earn over Rs 300 crores at the box office. But, many Bollywood celebrities have not kept themselves only limited to the movies and have ventured into the world of Indian television too. These celebrities make sure to stay in the headlines and keep working all around the year, in order to make a stable income and expand their fanbase. Many celebrities have been spotted hosting reality television series, either of their own or the concepts that have been adapted from foreign shows. Even though they make a “jaw-dropping” amount with each episode, they definitely make their appearance worthwhile, raising the standards of “hosting” on the Indian television industry. Here are the names of Bollywood celebrities who have also ventured into the television industry, by becoming the face of the reality series. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube