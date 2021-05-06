Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Salman Khan
  4. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Salman Khan: Celebrities who are helping India fight the second wave of COVID 19

From Ayushmann Khurrana to Salman Khan: Celebrities who are helping India fight the second wave of COVID 19

Bollywood celebrities who helping India fight the second wave of Coronavirus by making many donations. Read ahead to take a look at these celebrities.
3447 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Bollywood celebrities helping India fight Coronavirus

    Bollywood celebrities helping India fight Coronavirus

    The pandemic that started in 2020 still seems to be showing no signs of going away. Even though the situation seemed to get a little better by the end of last year, the second wave of Coronavirus has been affecting the people very badly. One of the countries badly hit by Coronavirus is India. The country’s second wave of Coronavirus infections is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. It has given rise to issues like shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines. The cases in the second wave started rising in February 2021, when India reported an average of 10,000 cases per day. But with time instead of getting better, the situation became worse, as today the country reports over 4,00,000 cases per day. People from all over the country, politicians and even celebrities are coming forward to help India in times of these crisis and make sure that India successfully fights COVID-19. Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have been helping India to fight Coronavirus. Read ahead to take a look at the names of these celebrities.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 8
    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have donated a huge amount to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 8
    Ajay Devgn

    Ajay Devgn

    Ajay Devgn is helping Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation in providing emergency medical facilities and is also providing funds for the healthcare facilities through his social service wing, NY Foundation.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 8
    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty has come up with platform, Report Hunger- Khaana Chahiye Foundation where she provides home cooked meals and groceries to people in need.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 8
    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen has donated a couple of oxygen cylinders for a hospital in Delhi.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Tulsi Kumar

    Tulsi Kumar

    Tulsi Kumar has been working with the Mission 5000 by Mission Josh initiative where she aims to prove oxygen cylinders to patients for free and also to raise over Rs 5 Crore through this initiative.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 7 / 8
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started a fundraiser to help India and has even raised over Rs 5 Crore that she will be donating to the Indian government.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 8 / 8
    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan has started his own food truck and is distributing food kits for free to frontline workers and the people in need in Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla