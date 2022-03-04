B-town actors who have pledged to donate their organs

When we speak of supporting a social cause, the Bollywood film industry leads by example. From funding several NGOs and NPOs working towards the well-being of certain sections of society to normalising taboo topics through their films, celebrities have come forward time and again to prove their altruism. You will be stunned to know that several Bollywood celebs have gone ahead and pledged to donate their organs. Take a look at stars who have decided to donate their organs and also encouraged others to do so.
Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed up with the Eye Bank Association of India to donate her mesmerising eyes.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
The actor has not only pledged to donate his bone marrow but has also encouraged others to support the social cause and do the same.
The Desi girl of Bollywood comes from a family of doctors and she wishes to donate her body after her demise and make a difference.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The diva too has pledged to donate her beautiful eyes after her demise.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
As per the reports, Alia recently signed up to donate her organs after her demise.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram