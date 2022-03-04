B-town actors who have pledged to donate their organs

Published on Mar 04, 2022 05:37 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Bollywood stars who have pledged to donate organs

    Bollywood stars who have pledged to donate organs

    When we speak of supporting a social cause, the Bollywood film industry leads by example. From funding several NGOs and NPOs working towards the well-being of certain sections of society to normalising taboo topics through their films, celebrities have come forward time and again to prove their altruism. You will be stunned to know that several Bollywood celebs have gone ahead and pledged to donate their organs. Take a look at stars who have decided to donate their organs and also encouraged others to do so.

    Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed up with the Eye Bank Association of India to donate her mesmerising eyes.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan

    The actor has not only pledged to donate his bone marrow but has also encouraged others to support the social cause and do the same.

    Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra

    The Desi girl of Bollywood comes from a family of doctors and she wishes to donate her body after her demise and make a difference.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Rani Mukerji

    Rani Mukerji

    The diva too has pledged to donate her beautiful eyes after her demise.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    As per the reports, Alia recently signed up to donate her organs after her demise.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram