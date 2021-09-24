Bigg Boss: Times Salman Khan lashed out on the contestants for their ill behaviour

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched reality television series in India. Every year, the show receives highest ratings and is considered as one of the most entertaining shows on television. One of the biggest credit for the series being such a huge success also goes to the host of the series, Salman Khan. He has been hosting the series for more than a decade and sure knows how to handle the situations that take place inside the house. Even though, Salman Khan guides the contestants and always shows them the right way, he too loses his cool sometimes when the participants misbehave. Here are times Salman Khan lost his calm and lashed out on the Bigg Boss contestants. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Colors TV
Salman Khan lashed out on Rubina Dilaik when she showed her small finger to Arshi Khan again and again, indicating the middle finger.
Salman Khan asked Priyanka Jagga to leave my the Bigg Boss house after she used foul language and said inhuman things to the contestants and refused to change her behaviour even after he explained her things.
Salman Khan lost his calm on Imam Siddique and said that he will not be doing the episode if Imam Siddique is sitting in front of him after the contestant said “time out” to Salman Khan.
Salman Khan schooled Kushal Tandon for the way he behaved with Tanisha Mukerji, and said that he looks like someone who “doesn’t respect women”.
Salman Khan got angry at Arhaan Khan when he witnessed the contestant lying to Rashmi Desai about his life in the real world.