1 / 6

Films rejected by Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. The Dabangg actor has a net worth of $318 million. The actor made his acting debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi, in which he played a supporting role. He went on to play the leading role in Sooraj R. Barjatya's romantic film, Maine Pyar Kiya. Since then, Khan has been a part of several successful movies. Some of his memorable films include Karan Arjun, Andaaz Apna Apna, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and others. Who can forget Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, and Kick? The actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, debutante Saiee Manjrekar, and Prabhudheva. The film performed well at the box office. The actor recently announced his next film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Fans are eagerly waiting for the actor's upcoming film. Much to our surprise, Salman Khan has also rejected some of the big movies in his career. And today, we bring to you a list of the same.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani