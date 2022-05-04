Eid 2022 Round-Up: Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan; A look at how B-town actors celebrated the festival

1 / 10

Eid 2022 Round Up

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a month when Muslims across the world hold fast from dawn to dusk. To mark the special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi among others took to their respective social media handles and wished their fans and followers. They even shared glimpses of their celebrations with friends and family. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greeted thousands of fans from their balconies and their pictures quickly went viral on the internet. This year, Salman Khan handed over the Eid party duties to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. To make the occasion special, Arpita and Aayush invited some of the prominent personalities. Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Tushar Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and many others were seen gracing the occasion. Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri were also seen making their way to the party. Here’s a round-up of this year’s Eid celebrations.

Photo Credit : Salman Khan Instagram