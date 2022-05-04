Eid 2022 Round-Up: Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan; A look at how B-town actors celebrated the festival

    Eid 2022 Round Up

    Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a month when Muslims across the world hold fast from dawn to dusk. To mark the special occasion, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi among others took to their respective social media handles and wished their fans and followers. They even shared glimpses of their celebrations with friends and family. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greeted thousands of fans from their balconies and their pictures quickly went viral on the internet. This year, Salman Khan handed over the Eid party duties to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. To make the occasion special, Arpita and Aayush invited some of the prominent personalities. Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Tushar Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and many others were seen gracing the occasion. Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri were also seen making their way to the party. Here’s a round-up of this year’s Eid celebrations.

    Photo Credit : Salman Khan Instagram

    Salman Khan attends Arpita-Aayush’s Eid bash

    Salman Khan arrived to attend the Eid bash at his sister's house. He looked handsome in a black shirt and blue denim.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shanaya Kapoor & Sanjay Kapoor at Eid Bash

    Salman’s sister Arpita threw a star-studded bash at her residence and invited top stars from Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Eid celebrations

    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu twinned in light green outfits as they celebrated Eid.

    Photo Credit : Soha Ali Khan Instagram

    Rakul Preet Singh's beautiful message

    Rakul Preet Singh donned an ethnic attire on Eid. She penned a beautiful wish for her fans, “Eid Mubarak. Wishing you lots of love, peace and prosperity".

    Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

    Ira Khan celebrated Eid with Nupur & Imran Khan

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated Eid with Imran Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

    Photo Credit : Ira Khan Instagram

    Kareena & Saif’s Eid with family

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan marked the occasion of Eid with their family. "Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!!,” wrote Kareena while sharing a glimpse.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Instagram

    Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joined other celebrities at Arpita’s Eid bash. They made a sparkling entry at the bash.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia make heads turn

    Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh arrived at Arpita-Aayush’s Eid bash. The couple donned ethnic attires for the evening.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shah Rukh Khan's Eid with fans

    After three years, SRK appeared on Mannat’s balcony to greet his fans on the special occasion.

    Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan Instagram