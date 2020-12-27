Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Salman Khan
/
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: The Superstar's PHOTOS with his nephews & nieces show the amazing bond they share

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: The Superstar's PHOTOS with his nephews & nieces show the amazing bond they share

Salman Khan turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the superstar's best moments with his nephews and nieces.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: December 27, 2020 09:00 am
  • 1 / 8
    Salman Khan Birthday Special

    Salman Khan Birthday Special

    Salman Khan celebrates his 55th birthday today. Fans and followers are showering him with birthday wishes on social media. The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan, #SalmanKhan and more are trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. For the uninitiated, a few days ago, many fans of the actor began trending 'Ten Days To Salman's Birthday' on Twitter and it speaks for his insane popularity. The actor, who is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood today, began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi, followed by a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya and later went on to star in many films. The actor's excellent performances in Karan Arjun, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan among others are remembered till date. Up next, he will be seen in Antim, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Apart from being an amazing actor, it is well known that he is also a family man. He loves and shares a great relationship with his nephews and nieces. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the superstar's best moments with his nephews and nieces.

    Photo Credit : Salman Khan Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Salman Khan's love for his nephew Ahil knows no bounds. Arpita Khan Sharma shared this picture of the duo and it is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    With his favourites

    With his favourites

    This picture needs to be framed.

    Photo Credit : Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Salman Khan's niece

    Salman Khan's niece

    Arpita Khan Sharma shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, "There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give."

    Photo Credit : Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Arhaan Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri

    Arhaan Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri

    Katrina Kaif shared this picture of herself posing with Salman Khan and his nephew and niece, Arhaan and Alizeh.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Raksha Bandhan

    Raksha Bandhan

    Sharing this photo on Instagram that features Nirvan and Arhaan, Salman Khan wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

    Photo Credit : Salman Khan Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    What do you have to say about this pic?

    Photo Credit : Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Precious

    Precious

    "Priceless moments! Family first @beingsalmankhan," captioned Arpita Khan Sharma.

    Photo Credit : Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

close