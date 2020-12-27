Happy Birthday Salman Khan: The Superstar's PHOTOS with his nephews & nieces show the amazing bond they share

1 / 8

Salman Khan Birthday Special

Salman Khan celebrates his 55th birthday today. Fans and followers are showering him with birthday wishes on social media. The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan, #SalmanKhan and more are trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. For the uninitiated, a few days ago, many fans of the actor began trending 'Ten Days To Salman's Birthday' on Twitter and it speaks for his insane popularity. The actor, who is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood today, began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi, followed by a leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya and later went on to star in many films. The actor's excellent performances in Karan Arjun, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan among others are remembered till date. Up next, he will be seen in Antim, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Apart from being an amazing actor, it is well known that he is also a family man. He loves and shares a great relationship with his nephews and nieces. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at the superstar's best moments with his nephews and nieces.

Photo Credit : Salman Khan Instagram