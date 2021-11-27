Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif: 5 actress who owe their success to Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been one of the most loved superstars of the Bollywood film industry for more than three decades now. The actor is often regarded as the godfather of B-town. He has launched several actors and actresses so far, while some of the newcomers were lucky enough to share the big screen with Salman in their first movie, others were launched by him in his production ventures. Here's a look at 5 actresses who owe their success to Salman Khan.
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif who is the most sought-after actress today did not get much love when she started her career in B-town. Her debut film was Boom which failed miserably at the Bollywood box office, and it was after that Salman Khan changed her days with Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya.
Suniel Shetty and Salman Khan have been old friends though Suniel Shetty has now stopped doing films. Salman who is still ruling the film industry with his charm, launched Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty in his home production Hero. The newcomer then bagged Mubarakan starring against Arjun Kapoor which was a great success at the box office.
The actress Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 opposite Salman Khan in the film Veer. Zareen also made an appearance in Salman's next film Ready in an item song 'Character Dheela'.
Though the Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez was not launched in the Bollywood film industry by Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan, the projectile of her acting career saw a high only after Kick. For this flick, Jacqueline Fernandez shed her glamourous avatar and no other than Bollywood's King Salman Khan gave her valuable inputs.
Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starter Dabangg. The blockbuster film made her the star and post the huge success of Dabangg, she went on to star in Dabangg 2 and 3 as well.