Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif: 5 actress who owe their success to Salman Khan

1 / 6

Bollywood actresses launched by Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been one of the most loved superstars of the Bollywood film industry for more than three decades now. The actor is often regarded as the godfather of B-town. He has launched several actors and actresses so far, while some of the newcomers were lucky enough to share the big screen with Salman in their first movie, others were launched by him in his production ventures. Here's a look at 5 actresses who owe their success to Salman Khan.

Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram