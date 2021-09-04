Madhuri Dixit’s lehenga to Salman Khan’s towel: Bollywood’s iconic items auctioned at high prices

Indians love Bollywood movies and everything about the Hindi film industry. Along with their realistic situations and genuineness, what attracts the audience most towards the celebrities is their on-screen character. If the audience loves a character, then they always make sure to appreciate it. Die-hard fans of Bollywood movies wait to buy anything which their favourite on-screen character wears in a movie. Here are the most iconic Bollywood items which were auctioned and sold at unbelievable prices. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Aamir Khan’s bat from the movie was reportedly sold at Rs 1,56,000.
Salman Khan’s towel from the song, Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din from the movie, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, was reportedly sold at Rs 1,42,000.
Madhuri Dixit’s heavy outfit from the song, Maar Daala in Devdas was reportedly sold at the whopping price of Rs 3 crore.
Farooq Shaikh’s silver ring, which he donned as Nawab Sultan in Umrao Jaan, was reportedly sold at the price of Rs 96,000.
Akshay Kumar’s three-piece suit from OMG: Oh My God was auctioned and sold at Rs 15 lakh.