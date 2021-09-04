Madhuri Dixit’s lehenga to Salman Khan’s towel: Bollywood’s iconic items auctioned at high prices

1 / 6

Bollywood’s iconic items auctioned at high prices

Indians love Bollywood movies and everything about the Hindi film industry. Along with their realistic situations and genuineness, what attracts the audience most towards the celebrities is their on-screen character. If the audience loves a character, then they always make sure to appreciate it. Die-hard fans of Bollywood movies wait to buy anything which their favourite on-screen character wears in a movie. Here are the most iconic Bollywood items which were auctioned and sold at unbelievable prices. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube